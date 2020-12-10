Marshawn Lynch Says He Has NFL Interest, Would Return for Super Bowl Contender

Marshawn Lynch Says He Has NFL Interest, Would Return for Super Bowl ContenderDecember 10, 2020
Michael Perez/Associated Press
Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch said Tuesday he'd consider another return to the NFL "if the situation is right."
Lynch told TBS' Conan O'Brien a couple of teams reached out to see if he'd be ready to play, and the former Seattle Seahawks star explained he'd only come out of his latest retirement to join a Super Bowl contender:
