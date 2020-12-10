    Marshawn Lynch Says He Has NFL Interest, Would Return for Super Bowl Contender

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
    Michael Perez/Associated Press

    Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch said Tuesday he'd consider another return to the NFL "if the situation is right."

    Lynch told TBS' Conan O'Brien a couple of teams reached out to see if he'd be ready to play, and the former Seattle Seahawks star explained he'd only come out of his latest retirement to join a Super Bowl contender:

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

