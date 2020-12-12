Predicting What's Next for Top MLB Free Agents Post-Winter Meetings

1 of 10

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Oakland Athletics declined to make Marcus Semien a qualifying offer in November, indicating they don't think he's worthy of an $18.9 million salary for 2021.

This wasn't surprising, and not just because the A's are a notoriously shallow-pocketed franchise. Semien performed at a superstar level in 2019, slamming 33 home runs and racking up 8.9 rWAR. But that season looks like a clear outlier, especially after he sunk to 0.5 rWAR in 2020.

The 30-year-old's market has been sluggish, as only the Cincinnati Reds have shown interest in him as a shortstop. But as Robert Murray of FanSided reported on the eve of the winter meetings Sunday, "a few" clubs are eyeing Semien as a candidate to play second or third base.

If Semien is willing to move off short, his market will expand accordingly. We can't help but cast a curious eye at the Washington Nationals, whose needs include a third baseman and a right-handed slugger. Basically, someone who might emulate Anthony Rendon.

Best Guess: Washington Nationals