    Rangers, Maple Leafs, Canadiens Top Forbes' List of Most Valuable NHL Teams

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020
    Alerted 23h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The NHL nailed down the final details of a playoff format if the season can resume on the same day word came out that another player has tested positive for the coronavirus. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    For the sixth straight year, the New York Rangers have topped Forbes' list of the most valuable NHL franchises.

    Per Mike Ozanian and Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes.com, the Rangers' $1.65 billion valuation is flat with 2019's.

    The rest of the top five includes the Toronto Maple Leafs ($1.5 billion), Montreal Canadiens ($1.34 billion), Chicago Blackhawks ($1.085 billion) and Boston Bruins ($1 billion).

    Ozanian and Badenhausen noted the average NHL franchise valuation declined for the first time since 2001 because of the shortened season and revenue losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Revenue for the league totaled $4.4 billion during the 2019-20 season, 14 percent less than the previous year," Ozanian and Badenhausen wrote. "Operating income was $250 million, down 68 percent. That's left many owners scrambling for a lifeline."

    The Los Angeles Kings are the highest-ranked team on the list that saw their value decrease. They check in at No. 6 overall, but their $825 million valuation is down 3 percent from 2019.

    The Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks were tied for the largest valuation drop at 5 percent. The New York Islanders ranked 16th in overall value at $520 million, but their $37.9 million operating losses were most in the NHL.

    The Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning jumped to No. 21 on the list, despite their valuation of $470 million remaining the same as it was in 2019.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Negotiations are ongoing between the league and players about holding the 2020-21 season, but no announcement has been made at this point.

    Related

      Most Valuable NHL Teams 💰

      1. Rangers: $1.65B 2. Maple Leafs: $1.5B 3. Canadiens: $1.34B 📲 Tap for the full list

      Most Valuable NHL Teams 💰
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Most Valuable NHL Teams 💰

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      NHL Players Who Could Benefit from a Fresh Start

      We found five names that might like a new city next season

      NHL Players Who Could Benefit from a Fresh Start
      NHL logo
      NHL

      NHL Players Who Could Benefit from a Fresh Start

      Abbey Mastracco
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NHL, Union Clear Hurdle, Eye Jan. 13 Start

      Report: NHL, Union Clear Hurdle, Eye Jan. 13 Start
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Report: NHL, Union Clear Hurdle, Eye Jan. 13 Start

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NHL Bubbles 'Still Very Much Under Consideration'

      Report: NHL Bubbles 'Still Very Much Under Consideration'
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Report: NHL Bubbles 'Still Very Much Under Consideration'

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report