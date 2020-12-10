MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Yankees, Francisco Lindor, Josh Bell and Lance Lynn

0 of 3

It has been relatively quiet at the MLB winter meetings, with a few notable signings and one major trade that sent Lance Lynn from the Texas Rangers to the Chicago White Sox.

However, there have been some intriguing trade rumors emerge over the past few days.

Superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor remains on the block as the Cleveland Indians try to find the right deal to flip the face of their franchise. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are still searching for pitching help, and after sitting out the Lynn market, they have turned their attention to an interesting bounce-back candidate in Pittsburgh.

Will we see any major deals come to fruition Thursday?

As the final day of the winter meetings gets underway, here's a quick rundown of the latest rumors from around the league.