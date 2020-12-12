Ranking the 7 Most Likely Teams to Be Starting New Quarterbacks in 2021

0 of 7

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

An NFL quarterback's starting window can close within a year. In one offseason, he could sign an extension, and in the next, the front office may select a prospect at the position early in the draft. Carson Wentz knows this scenario too well.

Front-office executives know they must secure the quarterback position in order to compete long term. Without a solid offensive centerpiece, teams take the field at a disadvantage.

While most clubs attempt to find franchise players in the draft, other teams have found success with veterans attempting to reinvent themselves. In recent years, the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans solidified the position by signing free agent Kirk Cousins and trading for Ryan Tannehill, respectively.

Looking at the quarterback landscape while the 2020 season winds down, we can expect several new faces to command huddles next year. Let's take a look at the teams most likely to trot out a new signal-caller in 2021.

The rankings below suggest wholesale changes, meaning the likely successor hasn't made a start for the team. As a result, the list excludes the Philadelphia Eagles, who will give Jalen Hurts an opportunity in Week 14, and Taysom Hill, who's filled in for the injured Drew Brees since Week 11.