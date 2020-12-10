Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and BenchDecember 10, 2020
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench
It's Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.
The fact you're reading this likely means you're fighting for a playoff spot or traversing through the always treacherous postseason field. And if the fantasy gods didn't do you any favors this year, your dedication to the craft will be rewarded with playoff riches sooner than later—keep the faith!
It's business time for fantasy managers, and accurately predicting which stars to play and which ones to bench (surely with fingers crossed) could be the last lift to deliver you the fantasy crown. Let's help get you a taste of that championship bliss with our top start-or-sit calls for this critical slate of games.
Start: Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota's pass defense has flexed its muscle over the past month, but that might have had more to do with the schedule than anything. A four-game slate that includes Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Mike Glennon is probably going to elevate most pass defenses.
Guess what has the opposite effect—a tussle with Tom Brady.
The 43-year-old has kept busy keeping stat sheets ablaze. He's thrown multiple touchdown passes in six of his last seven outings and eight total in his last three contests. He's also coming off a bye, so he's had time to dissect this defense. The studying could lead to huge numbers in the box score.
Sit: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
If we're recommending a start for Tom Brady in this same game, then couldn't this be a shootout? Maybe if this was taking place at U.S. Bank Stadium, it could.
But these teams are locking horns in Tampa. And you shouldn't touch Kirk Cousins away from home.
In five road games this season, he's managed just six touchdown passes against five interceptions. In seven home tilts, those numbers are 20 and seven, respectively. Avoid Cousins if at all possible.
Start: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
A midseason injury had slowed Aaron Jones a bit, but he's hitting his stride at the best possible time.
While he's only scored twice during the five games since his return, he totaled 220 rushing yards in his last two outings alone. In the two games before that, he helped cover so-so rushing numbers with nine receptions for 79 yards.
Considering his upcoming matchup, that could all be the appetizer to his ultimate fantasy feast. The Lions have allowed more fantasy production to running backs than anyone, per Yahoo. Jones helped contribute to that fact with a Week 2 eruption in which he had 18 carries for 168 yards, four catches for 68 yards and three touchdowns.
Sit: Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots at Los Angeles Rams
Talent isn't the issue for Damien Harris. But opportunity and a tricky matchup are.
He technically leads the running back rotation, but that's only netted him 20-plus carries once all season. He's only cleared 15 rushing attempts in two of his last five games. Even more worrisome, he has just two touchdowns on the season. That's because New England's goal line carries almost exclusively go to Cam Newton, who has 11 of the club's 19 rushing scores.
Moving beyond Harris himself, a date with this Rams defense is bad news for just about anyone. L.A. has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points to the position. It also ranks third in rushing yards allowed per game and fifth in scoring defense.