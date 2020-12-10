Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football Stars to Play and Bench

0 of 4

It's Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season.

The fact you're reading this likely means you're fighting for a playoff spot or traversing through the always treacherous postseason field. And if the fantasy gods didn't do you any favors this year, your dedication to the craft will be rewarded with playoff riches sooner than later—keep the faith!

It's business time for fantasy managers, and accurately predicting which stars to play and which ones to bench (surely with fingers crossed) could be the last lift to deliver you the fantasy crown. Let's help get you a taste of that championship bliss with our top start-or-sit calls for this critical slate of games.