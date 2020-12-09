Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Trevor Bauer Headline 2020 All-MLB Team

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Trevor Bauer are among the 16 players selected to the 2020 All-MLB 1st Team.

National League MVP Freddie Freeman, American League Cy Young-winner Shane Bieber and AL batting champ DJ LeMahieu also made first team while AL MVP Jose Abreu headlines the second team with Ronald Acuna Jr., J.T. Realmuto, Gerrit Cole and Clayton Kershaw.

MLB introduced the honors last year with many of the players selected in 2019 holding onto their status in 2020.

Among the first-team selections to repeat are Trout, LeMahieu and Jacob deGrom. Realmuto, Cole and Nelson Cruz made second-team in 2020 after making first-team last year.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing MLB to cancel the 2020 All-Star Game, the All-MLB teams serve as a way to honor the best in baseball. Players are chosen with 50 percent of the vote coming from fans and the other half chosen by a panel of experts. Each team features a full starting lineup with five starting pitchers and two relievers.

Only one rookie, Milwaukee Brewers set-up man Devin Williams, was selected All-MLB, earning one of the reliever spots on the second team.

The honors should provide a boost for Marcell Ozuna, Liam Hendriks, Brad Hand, Cruz, Realmuto, LeMahieu and Bauer as each one seeks a new contract via free agency.