    Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Is a 'Generational Talent'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 9, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs the ball against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel )
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    As Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to face Patrick Mahomes for the first time, the rookie signalcaller was full of praise for the defending Super Bowl champion.

    "When you think of Patrick, you think of someone who is very explosive, a generational talent," he said, per Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Whatever you want, that guy got it all. All the respect in the world from me to him." 

    The Miami Dolphins host Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1 p.m. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

