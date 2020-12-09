Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Says Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Is a 'Generational Talent'

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

As Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa prepares to face Patrick Mahomes for the first time, the rookie signalcaller was full of praise for the defending Super Bowl champion.

"When you think of Patrick, you think of someone who is very explosive, a generational talent," he said, per Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Whatever you want, that guy got it all. All the respect in the world from me to him."

The Miami Dolphins host Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1 p.m.

