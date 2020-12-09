Giants' Daniel Jones Likely to Return from Hamstring Injury for Cardinals Game

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly "optimistic" that quarterback Daniel Jones will be able to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Per that report, "A source close to the Jones told ESPN earlier this week that they expected him to start Sunday versus Arizona, barring a setback."

"We'll see him move around [Wednesday]," head coach Joe Judge told reporters Tuesday. "We're optimistic. I know he's going to tell us everything we want to hear. Again, we have to use our eyes instead of our ears with Daniel. So we're going to put him out there and give him a chance to progress."

Jones, 23, missed Sunday's 17-12 upset win over the Seattle Seahawks with a hamstring injury. If he's unable to play Sunday, Colt McCoy will get his second straight start. McCoy was 13-of-22 for 105 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Seattle.

Getting Jones back in action against the Cardinals (6-6) would be a boon for a 5-7 Giants squad that suddenly, and surprisingly, finds itself atop the NFC East after four straight wins.

While the Dallas Cowboys (3-9, one win in their last seven games) and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-8-1, four straight losses) have collapsed, the Giants and Washington Football Team (5-7, three straight wins) have suddenly emerged in a battle for NFC East supremacy.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jones has had an up-and-down sophomore season, throwing for 2,335 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 63.2 percent of his passes and being sacked 31 times. New York's defense has arguably been more responsible for their turnaround, however, giving up just 339 yards per game (10th in the NFL) and 22.1 points per contest (ninth).

Regardless, getting Jones back under center is a considerable upgrade over McCoy. Suddenly, he's quarterbacking a team in the thick of the playoff hunt.