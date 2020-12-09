Seahawks' Russell Wilson Says He's a Better Baseball Player Than Tim Tebow

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has inarguably enjoyed a better NFL career than Tim Tebow, but Russ believes he is better than Tebow in another sport as well.

During an appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast this week (h/t TMZ Sports), Wilson was asked who the better baseball player is between himself and Tebow, and responded: "I'ma go with me. I'ma go with me. I can turn a mean double-play, Tim."

The 32-year-old Wilson was selected twice in the MLB draft, first going in the 41st round to the Baltimore Orioles in 2007 and then in the fourth round to the Colorado Rockies in 2010.



Wilson was acquired by the Texas Rangers in the Rule 5 draft in 2013 and then traded to the New York Yankees in 2018. He was a second baseman by trade and appeared in 93 minor league games in 2010 and 2011, hitting .229 with five home runs, 26 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He also had an at-bat for the Yankees in a 2018 spring training game, resulting in a strikeout.

During the interview, Wilson said he always felt baseball was his "best sport," and added: "Baseball was actually my love."

Tebow's path to baseball was a bit different than Wilson's, as the Heisman Trophy winner and former Denver Broncos quarterback made the switch to baseball in 2016 following the end of his football career.

While Tebow was never selected in the MLB draft, he was an all-state player in high school and showed enough to earn a minor-league contract with the New York Mets in 2016.

Tebow, 33, has spent four seasons in the minors and made it all the way to Triple-A in 2019. Collectively, the outfielder is a .223 hitter with 18 home runs and 107 RBI in 287 games.

In 77 games with the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse in 2019, Tebow hit just .163 with four homers and 19 RBI.

Since Wilson is a six-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champion as the Seahawks' starting quarterback, it is unlikely he will ever be able to prove or disprove his superiority to Tebow in baseball.

If Tebow can find a way to make it to the majors in 2021 or beyond, however, it would go a long way toward strengthening his own case.