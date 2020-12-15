NFL Backups Who Could Break out Down the Stretch of 2020 SeasonDecember 15, 2020
NFL Backups Who Could Break out Down the Stretch of 2020 Season
As the NFL rolls into the final quarter of the 2020 season, teams will start to take a look at backups by choice or to replace starters on inactive lists. Either way, younger players will have opportunities to break out.
Last year, wide receiver A.J. Brown commanded the spotlight on a surging Tennessee Titans squad with Ryan Tannehill finding his groove in the offense. Between Weeks 12 and 17, he racked up 114 or more yards in four contests and scored five touchdowns in total.
As Brown has done, players on the upswing late in one year can carry that momentum into the next season. In some cases, second-string players could take starting jobs from veterans with uncertain futures because of expiring contracts or subpar performances.
Following Week 14, six breakout candidates stand out. These players haven't started a majority of the games at their respective positions, but they all appear primed for a strong finish.
QB Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
In his first-ever NFL start, Jalen Hurts helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a 24-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints, which snapped their four-game losing streak. He finished 17-of-30 for 167 passing yards and a touchdown, and he ran for 106 yards on 18 carries.
Hurts lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, which almost revived the Saints' hopes of a comeback. He otherwise had a solid outing and provided a spark to an offense that has struggled with Carson Wentz under center.
According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, Philadelphia will start Hurts for the remainder of the 2020 season "barring injury or disastrous play." On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed the rookie would start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
If the Eagles win out with Hurts, the front office may have tough offseason discussions pertaining to $59.2 million in dead money left on Wentz's contract, though we're still a long way from a quarterback controversy.
Although Wentz has mobility in the pocket, Hurts has more experience as a ball-carrier. He rushed for 3,274 yards and 43 touchdowns throughout his four seasons at Alabama and Oklahoma.
Because he's a new starter, defensive coordinators may find it difficult to defend his dynamic skill set until they have more pro tape on him.
RB Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons
Running back Todd Gurley's balky knee may cost him a significant number of touches down the stretch, opening the door for Ito Smith to take on a larger role.
Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris said Gurley played a "situational" role in Week 13 against the New Orleans Saints because of a knee ailment. He logged only 33 percent of the offensive snaps.
Gurley also played sparingly Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, even though Morris suggested he'd have a bigger role. He had only six rushing attempts for 19 yards on 19 snaps, while Smith rushed a team-high 11 times for 42 yards on 25 snaps.
At 4-9, the Falcons don't have a reason to feed Gurley a high volume of touches while he battles a knee issue. Smith has fresh legs and the motivation of a contract year coming up in 2021.
Over his last two outings, Smith has carried the ball 19 times for 78 yards. He's the No. 2 running back over Brian Hill, who has six carries for 21 yards in that span.
Averaging 4.3 yards per rushing attempt for the season, Smith could have a solid three-game stretch if Gurley continues to handle a light load. The 2018 fourth-rounder may carve out a decent role for himself next year if the new Falcons general manager doesn't re-sign Gurley in the offseason.
RB Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams
Cam Akers opened the season as one of three running backs in a crowded Los Angeles Rams backfield. Malcolm Brown handled a majority of the carries (18) in Week 1, and Darrell Henderson took over the starting role from Weeks 3 to 13.
Akers made his strongest impression on the season against the New England Patriots on Thursday, recording a career-high 29 rushing attempts for 171 yards along with two receptions for 23 yards.
Over the last two weeks, the Rams have leaned on Akers, who's logged 21-plus carries in consecutive outings. However, head coach Sean McVay still plans to use Brown and Henderson in a committee.
"I think Malcolm and Darrell are both very valuable parts of what we do," McVay told reporters. "It was Cam's night last night. I do think Cam is capable of that, but as far as how we move forward, I think what's important for us is capitalizing on all the different playmakers that we do have."
If Akers continues to take the lion's share of carries, he should have a breakout through the final quarter of the season. Los Angeles operates a run-heavy attack that ranks seventh in total rushing attempts.
WR Keke Coutee, Houston Texans
Keke Coutee could benefit from attrition within the Houston Texans' wide receiver corps.
The Texans released Kenny Stills in late November. A few days later, the league handed Will Fuller V a six-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation. And Brandin Cooks missed Sunday's loss against the Chicago Bears because of foot and neck injuries.
With Cooks active in Week 13, Coutee hauled in eight of nine targets for a career-high 141 yards. He saw only three targets Sunday against the Bears, but he scored the Texans' only touchdown.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans decided not to push Cooks through his injuries. At 4-9, Houston won't make the playoffs, so it makes sense to sit a lead wideout with three years and $36.5 million left on his contract.
With Cooks and Randall Cobb, who's currently on injured reserve with a toe injury, already on the books in 2021, Coutee could squeeze into the third wide receiver spot if the Texans allow Fuller to walk in the offseason.
Edge Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers
In late November, the Los Angeles Chargers placed edge-rusher Melvin Ingram on injured reserve with a knee injury for the second time this season. That ended his 2020 campaign since a team cannot activate a player off the list twice in one season.
Ingram will become a free agent in the offseason. In the meantime, the Chargers can take a long look at Uchenna Nwosu as his possible long-term replacement.
During his senior year at USC, Nwosu logged 9.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. If the former Trojan can provide a similar level of production over the next three weeks, he'll have a chance to secure a starting role.
Over the last two weeks, Nwosu has logged five tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack and a tackle for loss. The 2018 second-round pick could emerge as a possible starter next season if he continues to make plays over the next few weeks.
Edge Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers
Coming out of Charlotte as a small-school prospect, Alex Highsmith recorded 15 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss during his senior season. Despite that breakout year, he fell to the bottom of Round 3 in the 2020 draft.
Highsmith doesn't have a Power Five pedigree, but he could earn his stripes in an expanded role on the edge. The 23-year-old moved into a starting position after the Pittsburgh Steelers placed Bud Dupree on injured reserve with a torn ACL.
The Steelers franchise-tagged Dupree this year, which means he could hit the open market if the club decides not to use the one-year tender again or allows him to walk. Highsmith's performance through the end of the regular season and playoffs may help him land a permanent promotion.
Over the last two games, Highsmith has recorded six tackles, one for loss and a quarterback hit. He'll need to play through an injury and apply more pressure for a first-string job, but he has a pathway to a strong finish this year and more snaps in 2021.
Contract details provided by Over the Cap.