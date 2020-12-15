NFL Backups Who Could Break out Down the Stretch of 2020 Season

0 of 6

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

As the NFL rolls into the final quarter of the 2020 season, teams will start to take a look at backups by choice or to replace starters on inactive lists. Either way, younger players will have opportunities to break out.

Last year, wide receiver A.J. Brown commanded the spotlight on a surging Tennessee Titans squad with Ryan Tannehill finding his groove in the offense. Between Weeks 12 and 17, he racked up 114 or more yards in four contests and scored five touchdowns in total.

As Brown has done, players on the upswing late in one year can carry that momentum into the next season. In some cases, second-string players could take starting jobs from veterans with uncertain futures because of expiring contracts or subpar performances.

Following Week 14, six breakout candidates stand out. These players haven't started a majority of the games at their respective positions, but they all appear primed for a strong finish.