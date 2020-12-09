Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

1 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Start: Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts (at LV)

Despite a nagging foot injury, Philip Rivers has played quite well over the past few weeks. TY Hilton also returned to form against the Houston Texans, while Michael Pittman has emerged as a legitimate receiving threat and the Indianapolis Colts are throwing the ball more than before.

After starting the year with fewer than 30 pass attempts in three of his first four games, Rivers has averaged 38 attempts over his last four. On those attempts, the quarterback has completed 68.4 percent, averaging 294 yards and two touchdowns. It's nothing groundbreaking, but it's most certainly serviceable.

This week, the Colts may not need to pass as much against a porous Las Vegas Raiders defense, but they should be effective when they do.

A week after giving up 43 points to the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas gave Jets quarterback Sam Darnold his first multi-touchdown game of the year.

Rivers is a strong bet to outperform his QB16 ranking in Week 14.

Sit: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (vs. HOU)

For some reason, Mitchell Trubisky is ranked at QB14, a fringe starter just ahead of Rivers.

That is likely due to this weekend's matchup, given the Houston Texans' defensive deficiencies this season. But they have picked it up a little, holding their past four opponents to 26 points or fewer.

Against another porous defense in the form of the Detroit Lions, Trubisky managed 267 yards and a touchdown without any interceptions in Week 13. That's not a very exciting stat line and makes him far from an exciting start in Week 14.

David Montgomery should have a huge week against the Texans and Allen Robinson II could, too. Nonetheless, Matt Nagy isn't letting Trubisky run the ball (his season high for rush attempts is four) and that ensures that his ceiling is very limited.