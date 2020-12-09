Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe Starters

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Making the Call on Fantasy Football Fringe StartersDecember 9, 2020
It's the most wonderful time of the year: Fantasy brackets are set and championship titles are near.
If you've made it into the postseason, congratulations and good luck; if you've been relegated to the consolation bracket, it's time to regain some honor and avoid punishments.
The vast majority of leagues start their playoffs in Week 14 and therefore face the year's most pivotal lineup decisions. Beyond the obvious standout players and those with no-brainer matchup decisions, we'll be looking at the fringe starters at the three major skill positions.
Based on FantasyPros' consensus rankings, a fringe start and sit is discussed for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers in standard (non-point-per-reception) leagues.
Quarterback Starts and Sits
Start: Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts (at LV)
Despite a nagging foot injury, Philip Rivers has played quite well over the past few weeks. TY Hilton also returned to form against the Houston Texans, while Michael Pittman has emerged as a legitimate receiving threat and the Indianapolis Colts are throwing the ball more than before.
After starting the year with fewer than 30 pass attempts in three of his first four games, Rivers has averaged 38 attempts over his last four. On those attempts, the quarterback has completed 68.4 percent, averaging 294 yards and two touchdowns. It's nothing groundbreaking, but it's most certainly serviceable.
This week, the Colts may not need to pass as much against a porous Las Vegas Raiders defense, but they should be effective when they do.
A week after giving up 43 points to the Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas gave Jets quarterback Sam Darnold his first multi-touchdown game of the year.
Rivers is a strong bet to outperform his QB16 ranking in Week 14.
Sit: Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (vs. HOU)
For some reason, Mitchell Trubisky is ranked at QB14, a fringe starter just ahead of Rivers.
That is likely due to this weekend's matchup, given the Houston Texans' defensive deficiencies this season. But they have picked it up a little, holding their past four opponents to 26 points or fewer.
Against another porous defense in the form of the Detroit Lions, Trubisky managed 267 yards and a touchdown without any interceptions in Week 13. That's not a very exciting stat line and makes him far from an exciting start in Week 14.
David Montgomery should have a huge week against the Texans and Allen Robinson II could, too. Nonetheless, Matt Nagy isn't letting Trubisky run the ball (his season high for rush attempts is four) and that ensures that his ceiling is very limited.
Running Back Starts and Sits
Start: Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. DAL)
It's the first week of the fantasy playoffs and no one wants to start a running back who has been limited to 258 yards and two touchdowns across the past five weeks.
But the Cincinnati Bengals' matchup with the Dallas Cowboys is too good an opportunity to ignore, making Giovani Bernard a quality start when it matters most.
The 29-year-old has faced four consecutive opponents with stout rushing defenses, but that changes in Week 14. The Cowboys have given up the following rushing yardage in the three weeks since their bye: 125, 182 and 294.
Prepare a replacement option in case Joe Mixon returns from injury, but fire up Bernard for a high-floor option should the starter miss another week.
Sit: Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. NO)
There's wishful thinking and then there's hoping for a miracle. Ranking Miles Sanders as the RB19 against the New Orleans Saints feels like the latter.
Even if Jalen Hurts gives the Philadelphia Eagles a spark, it's hard to imagine Sanders being a comfortable start this week.
Ceding snaps and opportunities to other backs, the 23-year-old hasn't reached 100 total yards or scored a single touchdown since returning from injury in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Saints have allowed just one team to reach 100 cumulative rushing yards since Week 5.
Sanders should be considered a flex play at best this week and likely until Eagles head coach Doug Pederson demonstrates that he's willing to give the talented sophomore a real workload.
Wide Receiver Starts and Sits
Start: Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (vs. PIT)
Since John Brown was put on injured reserve, Cole Beasley has emerged as one of the Buffalo Bills' best fantasy assets. And, while the Pittsburgh Steelers are a daunting defense worthy of caution, he remains a better start than his WR34 ranking might suggest.
In two of his past three games, the 31-year-old has notched 100-plus yards and one touchdown. In the one game where his receiving work was limited, he repaid his quarterback by throwing a touchdown to Josh Allen.
The Steelers are a nasty defense, but they're beset by injuries and have shown a vulnerability in the flats—as proved by J.D. McKissic's 10 receptions in Week 13.
Beasley is a danger in the short game and that makes him a good start, especially in PPR leagues, even against a typically stifling Steelers secondary.
Sit: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans (at CHI)
Despite Will Fuller V's suspension, Brandin Cooks does not seem to be gaining opportunities.
In the past four weeks, the 27-year-old hasn't surpassed eight targets or six receptions. In the one week without Fuller, he was held to just five catches for 65 yards by a tough Colts defense.
In Week 14, Cooks faces yet another difficult matchup in the Chicago Bears, and fantasy managers should practice caution. He is always capable of breaking open on a deep route, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 9 or hit 100 yards since Week 5.
In the one game without Fuller, Cooks actually saw his third-worst snap percentage all season. Instead, Keke Coutee and Chad Hansen both saw season-high snap shares.
A WR26 ranking belies how risky of a start Cooks would be against the Bears.