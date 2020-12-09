US Women's Open Golf 2020: Tee Times, Dates, TV Schedule, LPGA Prize Money

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 2020 U.S. Women's Open will be unique in a few regards.

The adjusted date to the second week in December is a strange part of the calendar to place a golf major, and because of that, the competitors will play on two different courses in the first two rounds.

To avoid rounds being suspended by the lack of daylight this time of year, play will take place on the Cypress Creek and Jackrabbit courses at Champions Golf Club in Houston.

Saturday and Sunday's rounds will both be played on the Cypress Creek course, which was originally scheduled to host all four days of the tournament.

The adjusted schedule throws a new wrinkle into the strategy of the golfers before the weekend. The eventual winner could be determined by which player starts off well on both courses.

U.S. Women's Open Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dates: Thursday, December 10-Sunday, December 13

TV: Round 1 (12:30-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel); Round 2 (3-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel); Round 3 (11 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, Golf Channel; 2:30-6 p.m., NBC); Round 4 (11 a.m.-2 p.m., Golf Channel; 2-5 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tee Times: Full tee times can be found on USGA.org

Prize Money: $1 million to winner.

Preview

The top contenders for the season's final major are well aware of the adjustments in preparation they have to make for the first two rounds.

The 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner Danielle Kang detailed how she laid out her practice time, per Amy Rogers of the Golf Channel.

"I think being able to calibrate between the golf courses back and forth will be really key, because they're both rolling differently," she said. "They break differently, speed is different, and grass is a little different."

The U.S. Women's Open is the second-ever major to be held at Champions Golf Club. The other was the 1969 men's U.S. Open.

Kang and Nelly Korda are the best American hopes to win the championship. The former is the only one of the two with a major victory to her name, though.

Jin Young Ko and Sei Young Kim enter Houston as the top two golfers in the world, and they are the holders of three of the last eight women's major titles.

Kim is one of three first-time major winners on the LPGA Tour in 2020. Sophia Popov and Mirim Lee are the other two.

In the last two years, Ko is the only competitor to capture multiple majors. The 25-year-old won the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship in 2019.

Since 2008, South Korean golfers have won seven U.S. Women's Opens, and Kim and Ko could be the top contenders to extend that run.

In the same span, two Americans have captured the title, with Brittany Lang being the most recent to do so in 2016.

If Korda, Kang or another American finishes in first place on Sunday, it would mark only the second time in the last three years that a United States player has won a major women's title.