Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens wrapped Week 13 with a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off Week 14 on Thursday night. Obviously, this leaves fantasy managers with very little time to reflect on the previous week to set lineups for what in many leagues, is the start of the fantasy postseason.

We're here to help by running down the top plays for each fantasy position based on factors such as past production, projected role, player health and matchups. We'll also examine some potential sleeper options who could be available on the waiver wire.

All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.