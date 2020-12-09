Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Updated Overview for All Positions

Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: Updated Overview for All PositionsDecember 9, 2020
The Baltimore Ravens wrapped Week 13 with a 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night. The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off Week 14 on Thursday night. Obviously, this leaves fantasy managers with very little time to reflect on the previous week to set lineups for what in many leagues, is the start of the fantasy postseason.
We're here to help by running down the top plays for each fantasy position based on factors such as past production, projected role, player health and matchups. We'll also examine some potential sleeper options who could be available on the waiver wire.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Quarterback
1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Aaron Rogers, Green Bay Packers
4. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
5. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans
6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans
7. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
8. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
9. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers
Waiver-Wire Target: Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
It's been hard to trust Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield over the last couple of seasons because of his tendency to turn over the football. However, the former Oklahoma star has been careful with the ball the last few weeks and hasn't thrown an interception in five straight games.
"Whenever I'm about to do something, I think: 'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, then I don't do that," Mayfield told reporters after Sunday's game, quoting "The Office."
Mayfield threw for 334 yards and four touchdowns in the win over the Tennessee Titans. While the Baltimore Ravens have allowed the 13th-fewest points by opposing quarterbacks, they'll be playing on a short week and against a red-hot Browns team.
Mayfield is rostered in 38 percent of Yahoo leagues and 20 percent of ESPN leagues.
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers
3. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
8. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
9. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
Waiver-Wire Target: Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets
New York Jets running back Frank Gore left Sunday's game with a concussion, which opened the door for fellow back Ty Johnson. The second-year back rumbled for 104 rushing yards and a touchdown with two catches and 13 yards.
If Gore cannot go in Week 14, Johnson should be a more-than-serviceable play against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle ranks 18th in fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs but was gashed for 190 rushing yards by the New York Giants on Sunday.
Johnson is rostered in two percent or less in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings
4. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
5. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
7. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
9. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
10. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals
Waiver-Wire Target: Keke Coutee, WR, Houston Texans
Managers in need of WR help in Week 14 should take a long look at Houston Texans wideout Keke Coutee. He has replaced the suspended Will Fuller V as Houston's top target opposite Brandin Cooks, and he is coming off a 141-yard performance.
Coutee doesn't have the most enticing matchup this week against the Chicago Bears—who have allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. However, Coutee should see the target share needed to be a viable WR3 or flex option.
Coutee is rostered in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and 12 percent of ESPN leagues.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders
3. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
5. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
6. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
7. Evan Engram, New York Giants
8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
9. Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota Vikings
10. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
Waiver-Wire Target: Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
With few elite tight ends in fantasy, it can be worth it to stream at the position, even in the postseason. If you're short on options, Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz could be a great get off the wire. He had four catches for 44 yards on Tuesday, and he has 21 catches in his last four games.
In Week 14, Shultz will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season.
Schultz is rostered in just 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 31 percent of ESPN leagues.
Kicker
1. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
2. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons
3. Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts
4. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
5. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
6. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints
8. Graham Gano, New York Giants
9. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins
10. Stephen Gostkowski, Tennessee Titans
Waiver-Wire Target: Michael Badgley, K, Los Angeles Chargers
It's usually not worth chasing a kicker on the waiver wire, but sometimes managers don't really have a choice. If, for example, you have Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein—who missed three kicks on Tuesday night—you may be eager for an alternative.
Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley might be just the kicker to target on the wire this week. He'll face an Atlanta Falcons defense that ranks 27th in total defense but a more respectable 17th in points allowed.
Badgley is rostered in just 23 percent of both Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Defense/Special Teams
1. Seattle Seahawks
2. New Orleans Saints
3. Los Angeles Rams
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5. Carolina Panthers
6. Kansas City Chiefs
7. Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Baltimore Ravens
9. Tennessee Titans
10. San Francisco 49ers
Waiver-Wire Target: Washington Football Team
The Washington Football Team doesn't quite reach the top 10 this week, but for those streaming at D/ST, Washington should still be a quality play.
Washington ranks fourth in total defense and eighth in points allowed. It just held the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers to 17 points and will be going against a San Francisco 49ers team ranked 20th in scoring this season.
There's a good chance that Washington is still available too. The Football Team is rostered in 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 41 percent of ESPN leagues.
Fantasy points allowed from FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.