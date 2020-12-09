2020 MLB Free Agents: Rumors and Predictions for Top Available Players

1 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Eaton figures to be one of the two outfielders in a right field platoon in Chicago, likely with Adam Engel. That means the White Sox's outfield is set.

But Chicago might still be after more offense to fill the designated hitter spot, and Jayson Stark of The Athletic reported Tuesday Michael Brantley remains on the team's radar.

Brantley would be well-suited for the DH, considering he spent the majority of his time there as a member of the Houston Astros in 2020. He would also give the White Sox a much-needed bat.

Chicago's offense has plenty of stars. Jose Abreu was the American League MVP in 2020. Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert profile as burgeoning young sluggers, and shortstop Tim Anderson continued to thrive at the plate last year. Plus, Yasmani Grandal is one of the best-hitting catchers in the bigs, and Yoan Moncada could bounce back from an underwhelming season. Needless to say, the lineup is loaded.

Still, Brantley would give the team that much more balance as a guy who has excellent command of the strike zone and rarely swings and misses. The 33-year-old has hit over .300 in each of the last three seasons, and he drives the ball to all fields.

However, the Astros figure to pay top dollar in order to bring Brantley back to Houston.

There has been essentially zero reporting linking the Astros to center fielder George Springer, and Josh Reddick all but announced he was not returning to the team on Instagram.

Houston is not going to lose all of its free-agent outfielders, and ESPN's Buster Olney reported the Astros value Brantley as a teammate.

Additionally, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported last month the Astros and Brantley were trying to work out a deal, adding there was "mutual" interest in a reunion.

Brantley is wise to see what kind of market he has in free agency. But it is entirely possible the Astros are given the opportunity to make the final offer.

Prediction: Brantley re-signs with the Astros