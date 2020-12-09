Just Trade Me: 5 NHL Players Who Could Benefit from a Fresh Start

0 of 5

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There was no lack of action when the 2020 NHL offseason officially began, shortly after the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in October. With an $81.5 million flat salary cap set for next season, teams were scrambling to move all of the pieces necessary to get under the cap for 2021.

Good players who otherwise would not have been moved were traded. Free agents due for big pay days signed short-term deals instead, like Taylor Hall going to the Buffalo Sabres on a one-year deal in order to try to reset his market after a down season. This was always going to be a strange offseason, but it has defied expectations.

There was a flurry of movement initially, and there may be more to come now that the NHL and the NHLPA have agreed to a target start date of January 13 for the new season, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

Trades can be beneficial for both sides. Whether it's a promotion to a higher line, a bigger role on the power play or even just a change of scenery, sometimes it's just time to start again somewhere new. Here's a list of players who might not be the best fit with their current teams but could thrive elsewhere. Some of their teams are cap-crunched and some are rebuilding with a need to prioritize ice time for younger prospects.