Each NFL Team's Player Whose Best Days Are Behind Him

Father Time remains undefeated. When it comes to professional sports, athletes can only stay at the pinnacle of their powers for so long. Some players are able to stiff-arm the clock for two, three or even 10 years longer than most, but it eventually comes for everyone.

Sometimes the decline is swift—like Peyton Manning's shocking regression in his final year. Sometimes, a player drifts slowly downward, like Manning's brother Eli. Regardless of what it looks like, the decline is going to come.

For some NFL stars, the decline has arrived in 2020, whether it's in the form of a nosedive or not. Those are the players we'll examine here. We'll specifically focus on longtime starters or players with Pro Bowl accolades on their resumes who are becoming NFL afterthoughts because of dwindling production, injuries or a combination of both.

Which players have hit the slide zone this season? Let's take a look.