Where Could Carson Wentz Land in the Future After Being Benched for Jalen Hurts?

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles will be starting a new quarterback Sunday, potentially signaling the end of the Carson Wentz era.

Head coach Doug Pederson announced Tuesday that rookie Jalen Hurts will be taking over as the starter for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. Hurts showed some flashes in last week's 30-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers after replacing Wentz, forcing Pederson's hand to name him the starter.

Wentz has played poorly this season, and those struggles have gone beyond the box score. The tape has shown a quarterback missing open receivers and struggling to work the pocket when under pressure.

A change of scenery might be exactly what Wentz needs to turn his career around. A team could try to trade for him this offseason, but the more likely scenario is that the Eagles cut him before the 2022 season to save almost $7 million in cap space.

Regardless of when, there's now a real chance that Wentz plays elsewhere in the near future. Several teams could use Wentz right now, but sad-sack franchises like the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars are likely to take quarterbacks early in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, so they’re unlikely landing spots for him.

Instead, let's take a look at a few teams that could potentially go after the 27-year-old in 2021 or 2022.