Fantasy Football Week 14 Cheat Sheet: Identifying Sleepers for Deep Leagues

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

While the fantasy football calendar doesn't allow for in-season celebrations, we're sneaking in a quick pat on the back for all managers still standing at this point of the 2020 campaign.

This process has been overloaded with possible pitfalls. If you avoided enough of them to either be headed to the playoffs or advancing through them as we speak, that's a commendable achievement.

OK, with that out of our system, let's snap back to reality—you need to prepare for a crucial playoff matchup. We're here to help by identifying the top waiver-wire sleepers (available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per FantasyPros) at the marquee positions.