MLB Rumors: Cole Hamels Drawing Interest from 'Several Teams' in Free Agency

Despite missing most of the 2020 season with a shoulder injury, Cole Hamels has reportedly received interest from "several teams" in free agency, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The 39-year-old would consider having a showcase if needed to show teams he is healthy in person, per Heyman.

Hamels signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves ahead of last season but made just one start while allowing three earned runs in 3.1 innings.

The veteran developed shoulder tendinitis before the start of the shortened season and began the year on the injured list. He finally returned in mid-September but was immediately shut down after one start.

"He said he felt like he just couldn't get anything behind the ball," Braves president Alex Anthopoulos said at the time, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Despite the lost season, Hamels has proved himself to be an elite pitcher in the past with four All-Star selections and a World Series MVP award.

He produced an ERA under 4.00 in nine of his last 10 seasons before 2020, including a 3.81 ERA in 2019 with the Chicago Cubs. He also had 143 strikeouts in 141.2 innings that season while showing he can still fool hitters despite his age.

Teams expecting a bounce back could get good value for a player who knows how to succeed at this level.