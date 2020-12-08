    49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle Won't Return from Injuries 'Anytime Soon'

    As their playoff hopes hang by a thread, the San Francisco 49ers don't expect starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo or All-Pro tight end George Kittle to return in the near future.

    Speaking to reporters after Monday's 34-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Kyle Shanahan said neither player will be back "anytime soon."

    Injuries have defined the 49ers' 2020 season with Garoppolo and Kittle among the most important players who have been unavailable for long periods of time.

    Garoppolo sprained his ankle in San Francisco's Week 2 win over the New York Jets. He missed two games before returning in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins but was benched in the second half of that 43-17 loss after going 7-of-17 for 77 yards with two interceptions.

    Three weeks later against the Seattle Seahawks, Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain that Shanahan said would likely keep him out four to six weeks.

    In the same game against the Seahawks, Kittle left with a foot injury. The two-time Pro Bowler was diagnosed with a small fracture that ESPN's Adam Schefter reported would keep him out for eight weeks.

    Kittle told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Dec. 1 he was planning to return within six weeks: "These last couple days have definitely progressed forward and made me very optimistic about returning to the field of play."

    A six-week time frame would put Kittle back on the field as soon as Sunday against the Washington Football Team, but Shanahan's comments indicate that isn't a realistic option.

    The 49ers fell to 5-7 with their loss against the Bills, three games behind the Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

