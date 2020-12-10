White Sox and the Biggest Winners and Losers from 2020 MLB Winter Meetings

0 of 8

David Banks/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's winter meetings have been a bit different in 2020, going virtual for the first time ever in deference to the coronavirus pandemic.

That might explain why there hasn't been much activity on the trade and free-agent markets. Still, enough happened during the first three days of the winter meetings for us to make calls on the biggest winners and losers.

We've made four selections for each category. These concern teams that did or didn't score impact talent as well as a couple of teams that are seemingly lined up for a step back in 2021. We also tabbed some players who are or aren't poised to do well this winter.

Let's get to it.