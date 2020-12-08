MLB Trade Rumors: Latest on Francisco Lindor, Sonny Gray and Zack Wheeler

0 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The annual MLB winter meetings are underway, and we've already had one major trade in the first day of what is generally a busy time for transactions around the league.

Will the activity ramp up on Tuesday?

It's a thin free-agent class beyond the handful of star-caliber players at the top, and that could mean more activity than usual on the trade market.

At the same time, with teams looking to cut costs in the wake of 2020's financial losses, high-priced veterans might be more readily available than they otherwise would have been.

Zack Wheeler, Sonny Gray and Francisco Lindor are three notable players who have seen their names pop up in trade talks recently, and all three rumors are worth a deeper dive.

Off we go.