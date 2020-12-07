MLB Umpire Brian O'Nora Among 14 Arrested in Ohio Human Trafficking Sting

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Major League Baseball umpire Brian O'Nora reportedly was arrested and charged with misdemeanor soliciting and misdemeanor possessing criminal tools.

TMZ Sports reported O'Nora was one of 14 alleged "Johns" who were arrested in a sex sting operation.

He allegedly attempted to solicit a prostitute online. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Liberty (Ohio) Township Police Chief Toby Meloro announced the names and ages of the 14 men implicated in the sting.

Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com noted Ohio Attorney General's office spokesperson Steve Irwin said "that's my understanding" when asked if O'Nora was the umpire.

O'Nora has been an MLB umpire since 2000.

The 57-year-old worked the 2012 World Series between the San Francisco Giants and Detroit Tigers. He has also covered three All-Star Games.