Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Breakdown

Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season is nearly upon us. For fantasy managers fortunate enough to make it into the postseason, that means it's win-or-go-home time in most leagues.

The good news is that the NFL is finished with bye weeks until the postseason. The bad news is that injuries and tough matchups can still contribute to lineup headaches at key positions.

Injury situations from Week 13 to keep an eye on include running back Frank Gore (concussion) and running back Darrell Henderson (knee). Clyde Edwards-Helaire was active but didn't play after a week of dealing with a stomach virus.

"He didn't practice this week, and I just felt like he lost some weight with the stomach virus and I pulled him back out," Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said, per Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire.

We're here to help cut through the noise for Week 14 by breaking down the best players, top matchups and potential sleepers at each key roster spot: quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end. All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.