    Former Bengals, Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict Arrested on Battery Charge

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    FILE - In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Oakland Raiders outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict gets set for a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. Burfict has been suspended for the rest of the season for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. NFL Vice President of football operations Jon Runyan announced the suspension Monday. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
    Jim Mone/Associated Press

    Former NFL linebacker Vontaze Burfict was arrested Saturday and charged with misdemeanor battery following an altercation with a security guard at a Las Vegas casino, TMZ Sports reported. 

    Burfict and another person reportedly were searching for a hidden pizza place at The Cosmopolitan but believed they were being followed by security and eventually confronted the guards. Security said Burfict "got physical," per TMZ, and he was detained until police arrived.

    ESPN reported news of the arrest Saturday, noting he was released from the Clark County Detention Center on his own recognizance.

    Burfict hasn't played in the NFL this season and last appeared with the Raiders in 2019. He played four games before being suspended for the remainder of the year for an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit.

    It was the fourth suspension of the linebacker's career, three for illegal hits and one for using performance-enhancing drugs.

    The 30-year-old is best known for his seven seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, where he earned one Pro Bowl selection and was named second-team All-Pro in 2013. 

