    Mets Rumors: Steven Matz Trade Discussed with Blue Jays Before Contract Signing

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    New York Mets pitcher Steven Matz reacts while walking to the dugout after being relieved during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    The New York Mets "contacted the Toronto Blue Jays to gauge their interest" in trading for starting pitcher Steven Matz, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

    Rosenthal elaborated on the Mets' motivation in dangling Matz:

    "The idea, sources said, was to see if the Jays or another club would offer something of value for Matz at his arbitration salary, giving the Mets more flexibility for other pursuits. The team, of course, is considering virtually all of the top free agents, and could have back-filled its rotation if it had traded Matz and then failed to sign righty Trevor Bauer."

                         

