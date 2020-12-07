Mets Rumors: Steven Matz Trade Discussed with Blue Jays Before Contract Signing

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Mets "contacted the Toronto Blue Jays to gauge their interest" in trading for starting pitcher Steven Matz, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Rosenthal elaborated on the Mets' motivation in dangling Matz:

"The idea, sources said, was to see if the Jays or another club would offer something of value for Matz at his arbitration salary, giving the Mets more flexibility for other pursuits. The team, of course, is considering virtually all of the top free agents, and could have back-filled its rotation if it had traded Matz and then failed to sign righty Trevor Bauer."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.