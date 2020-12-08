Every NFL Team's Best Move from the 2020 Offseason

0 of 32

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Every year, the NFL offseason is full of suspense, excitement and no shortage of heavily hyped moves. From big-name free-agency signings and draft-day shockers to blockbuster trades and headline-grabbing coaching hires, there's always a reason for a franchise to find hope in the offseason.

Not every big move yields big results, though, and sometimes an under-the-radar decision in April can prove critical in December. In short, a franchise's best offseason move can look much different in retrospect than it does in real-time.

With three-quarters of the 2020 NFL season now in the rearview, it's a perfect time to look back on the offseason that was. Here, you'll find each team's top offseason move with 13 weeks of action as evidence.

These are decisions that have produced positive results, either statistically or in the win-loss column. We'll focus primarily on what has already transpired—the future is always uncertain—though long-term implications will be considered.

We'll also be looking exclusively at on-field results, so while parting with an aging veteran or clearing out a bad contract may greatly benefit a franchise, such moves won't be appraised here.

So, what was your favorite team's best move of the 2020 offseason? Let's take a look.