NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Breaking Down AFC and NFC Postseason Outlook

3 of 4

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The win-or-go-home format of the NFL playoffs can lend itself to unpredictability, so the best team doesn't always win.

But an assessment of the 2020 AFC field shows a clear divide between the top two seeds and everyone else.

The Steelers and Chiefs are first and second league-wide, respectively, in both winning percentage and scoring differential. Statistically speaking, Kansas City is the "lesser" of the two teams while holding an 11-1 record and massive plus-116 point differential. For context, the third-seeded Bills are 8-3 with a plus-17 differential.

As much as it might pain some to go with chalk, it's hard to tell where an upset could even happen.

The Bills run hot and cold. The Titans are 3-4 in their last seven outings. The Browns need to prove they can beat good teams. The Dolphins have questions at quarterback. The Colts lack clarity in their running back and receiving rotations. The other teams fighting for the seventh spot...well, they're outside looking in for a reason.

There's always a chance the football gods throw chaos into the equation, but the AFC looks like it's head toward an epic Pittsburgh-Kansas City collision.