Ranking the 8 Best Bargains in the NHL Right Now

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Signing a promising player to a lucrative new contract always comes with a degree of risk for an NHL team. As we noted last week, there are instances when these deals can go wrong for various reasons. Sometimes, however, it can turn into a bargain if a player exceeds expectations.

A contract that seemed like an overpayment when it was signed can work out better than expected, such as Leon Draisaitl's eight-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. A savvy general manager can also convince a budding superstar to accept less than market value, as when the Colorado Avalanche re-signed Nathan MacKinnon.

Here's our ranking of the eight best bargains in the NHL right now. A player's age, performance and annual average value compared to other stars of equal caliber factored into this compilation. We did not include entry-level contracts, as those are capped and cannot be considered bargain deals.