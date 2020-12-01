Ranking the 10 Worst Contracts in the NHL Right Now

0 of 9

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Several notable players, including Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, signed lucrative contracts during this NHL offseason. They could be worth every penny to their respective teams, but there's also a risk they could become expensive mistakes.

Some teams will sign a key player to a big raise expecting they'll remain an elite player. Such was the case with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook. Other clubs, such as the Minnesota Wild, will ink unrestricted free agent stars such as Zach Parise and Ryan Suter believing they'll carry them to success.

Sometimes, however, age, injuries or other factors deplete a player's skills. Others will struggle to meet the expectations that come with their high-priced deals.

Here's our ranking of the 10 worst contracts entering 2020-21. Contract length and amount, player performance and the potential short- and long-term effects on a club's salary-cap payroll factored in to the compilation.