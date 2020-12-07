Tua Tagovailoa, Myles Gaskin Prove Key to Dolphins' Success

1 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Tagovailoa was benched midway through the Dolphins' loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 and then missed their Week 12 win over the New York Jets with a thumb injury. Gaskin hadn't played since Week 8 because of an MCL sprain. Both quickly got back into the swing of things on Sunday, though.

In one of the best showings of his rookie season, Tagovailoa went 26-for-39 for a career-high 296 yards and a touchdown: a 5-yard scoring pass to Gesicki that gave Miami a 13-7 lead with 11:35 to go in the third quarter, a lead it never relinquished.

The 22-year-old quarterback has yet to throw an interception through his first six NFL games.

"We've got a lot of confidence in Tua," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said, according to Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated. "I think what went into the decision to start him was we thought he practiced well, thought he was healthy enough to play."

Gaskin was healthy, too, and he had a heavy workload upon his return, rushing for 90 yards on 21 carries and hauling in two passes for 51 yards. He's had a breakout year in his second NFL season, making Miami's running game much stronger when he's on the field.

The Dolphins totaled 406 yards of offense, their most since a Week 5 win over the San Francisco 49ers. If Tagovailoa and Gaskin stay healthy and build off this showing moving forward, then the offense should continue to play at a high level.