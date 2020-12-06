    Browns' Baker Mayfield on Improved Play: I Ask Myself 'Would an Idiot Do That?'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) prepares for an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Channeling Dwight Schrute is apparently responsible for Baker Mayfield getting his 2020 season back on track.

    "Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, 'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, then I don't do that," Mayfield told reporters Sunday when asked about what triggered his personal turnaround.

    The Cleveland Browns quarterback finished 25-of-33 for 334 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-35 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

                

