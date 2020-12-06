Browns' Baker Mayfield on Improved Play: I Ask Myself 'Would an Idiot Do That?'

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Channeling Dwight Schrute is apparently responsible for Baker Mayfield getting his 2020 season back on track.

"Whenever I'm about to do something, I think, 'Would an idiot do that?' And if they would, then I don't do that," Mayfield told reporters Sunday when asked about what triggered his personal turnaround.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback finished 25-of-33 for 334 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-35 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

