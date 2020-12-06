Sam Darnold, Jets Remain Winless After Raiders Score on Henry Ruggs' Late TD

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets were five seconds away from their first win of the NFL season, but they'll exit Week 13 at 0-12.

With the clock winding down, Derek Carr hit Henry Ruggs III with a 46-yard touchdown pass on third down to give the Las Vegas Raiders the 31-28 victory.

The two teams traded scores early, with the Jets out in front for most of the second quarter before the Raiders took a 17-13 lead into the half. They added another score to increase their advantage to 24-13 before the Jets scored two unanswered touchdowns, but Carr and the 6-6 Raiders eventually came out on top.

Carr ended the day with a season-high 381 yards on 28 completions, including three touchdown passes, while he was intercepted once. Tight end Darren Waller was on the receiving end of 13 of those completions, picking up 200 yards and two touchdowns.

Ruggs added two other receptions for a total of 84 yards. Running back Devontae Booker added 50 yards on 16 carries as he filled in for star Josh Jacobs, who is out with an ankle sprain.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold completed 14 passes for 186 yards and two scores with an interception. Running back Ty Johnson added 104 yards and his first career touchdown on 22 carries.

The winless Jets are competing for a trophy besides the Lombardi at this point: the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft, where they could nab Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the replacement for Darnold. They're competing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are 1-11, for the worst record in the league and thus that first overall selection next offseason.

Still on the schedule for Darnold and the Jets are the Seattle Seahawks (8-3), Los Angeles Rams (7-4), Cleveland Browns (9-3) and New England Patriots (5-6).