Glazer: Chiefs Awoken Overnight Due to 7 False Positive COVID-19 Tests

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs had seven positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff overnight but all turned out to be false positives, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

Glazer provided further details on Fox NFL Sunday:

The team first learned of the tests at 3:30 a.m. Sunday and spent five hours doing contract tracing and re-tests before determining the initial results were a mistake.

The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

The NFL has been forced to significantly alter its schedule in recent weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests, with the Baltimore Ravens notably putting 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Chiefs have had a few issues with the coronavirus this season, notably placing defensive tackle Chris Jones on the COVID list last month.

However, the league has also dealt with false positives due to testing issues, including 77 false positives before the season began in August.

The Indianapolis Colts had four players test positive for COVID-19 in November but all were found to be negative after being re-tested.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After a similar situation in Kansas City, the team is set to play the Broncos while trying to extend its current six-game winning streak.