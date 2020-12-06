    Glazer: Chiefs Awoken Overnight Due to 7 False Positive COVID-19 Tests

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Crucial Catch logos were painted in the end zones for an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs had seven positive COVID-19 tests among players and staff overnight but all turned out to be false positives, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports.

    Glazer provided further details on Fox NFL Sunday:

    The team first learned of the tests at 3:30 a.m. Sunday and spent five hours doing contract tracing and re-tests before determining the initial results were a mistake.

    The Chiefs are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

    The NFL has been forced to significantly alter its schedule in recent weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests, with the Baltimore Ravens notably putting 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    The Chiefs have had a few issues with the coronavirus this season, notably placing defensive tackle Chris Jones on the COVID list last month.

    However, the league has also dealt with false positives due to testing issues, including 77 false positives before the season began in August.

    The Indianapolis Colts had four players test positive for COVID-19 in November but all were found to be negative after being re-tested.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    After a similar situation in Kansas City, the team is set to play the Broncos while trying to extend its current six-game winning streak.

    Related

      Chiefs Seekings 11th Straight Win Against Broncos

      Chiefs Seekings 11th Straight Win Against Broncos
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs Seekings 11th Straight Win Against Broncos

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Games for Chiefs Fans to Watch in Week 13

      Games for Chiefs Fans to Watch in Week 13
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Games for Chiefs Fans to Watch in Week 13

      Talon Graff
      via Chiefs Wire

      Report: Pederson, Lynn on the Hot Seat

      • 'No guarantee' Doug Pederson returns to Philly in '21 • Anthony Lynn's in-game decisions concerning to LAC

      Report: Pederson, Lynn on the Hot Seat
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Pederson, Lynn on the Hot Seat

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 13 Top Sleeper Picks 😴

      Need to replace a fantasy starter? We found players you can pick up in over 50% of leagues 📲

      Week 13 Top Sleeper Picks 😴
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 13 Top Sleeper Picks 😴

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report