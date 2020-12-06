MLB Rumors: Latest Free Agent Buzz Entering Winter Meetings 2020

MLB Rumors: Latest Free Agent Buzz Entering Winter Meetings 2020December 6, 2020
The 2020 MLB winter meetings will have an altogether different feel this year.
Traditionally, general managers from all 30 teams and reporters from a host of media organizations convene at one location to bring about the most exciting week of the offseason. Of course, that is an impossibility this year with the coronavirus pandemic.
All meetings will be held virtually this week. That being said, teams are already hard at work in terms of scouring the market for potential additions to their clubs.
The rumor mill has churned out a myriad reports in recent weeks, and things will likely come to a head at the meetings, which tend to be the height of the offseason.
Here is the latest buzz on the challenges the Philadelphia Phillies are facing this winter, in addition to how the reliever market could play out.
Phillies Could Deal Wheeler Amid Financial Challenges
It was not long ago the Philadelphia Phillies were one of the top "buyers" of any club.
Former general manager Matt Klentak signed Bryce Harper and traded for J.T. Realmuto. Just one year later, the Phils landed one of the top prizes in starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.
But the addition of the three stars has not been able to make for an ineffective bullpen and shallow starting rotation. Philadelphia missed the playoffs in each of the last two years, and now appears ready to sell.
Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Phillies are open to trading Wheeler, who finished 2020 with a 2.92 ERA in 11 starts. Olney noted Philadelphia is "facing a financial crunch," which likely does not bode well for the team's chances to re-sign Realmuto.
The All-Star catcher is one of the top players on the market, and almost certain to command one of the biggest contracts in free agency. One might argue getting Wheeler's contract off the books would increase payroll flexibility for the Phils to try to re-sign Realmuto or replace Didi Gregorius at shortstop.
But the situation is slightly more complicated. For one, the Phillies have yet to hire a new general manager after Klentak stepped down earlier this year. The baseball operations department has no clear vision, which makes it tough to read into a path forward. Secondly, the Phillies reported late last month they lost over $145 million in 2020, per ESPN.
Lastly, while the Phillies might hope dealing Wheeler would free up payroll, they would likely have to kick in some money. Wheeler is owed close to $100 million over the next four years, per Spotrac, and it is especially unlikely any given team will take on the full amount of that contract given the nature of this offseason.
Philadelphia suddenly finds itself between a rock and a hard place as the Phillies consider cost-cutting measures and pursue a variety of solutions to the financial situation.
Giants Seeking Multiple Relievers
One of the reasons teams will still likely inquire about Wheeler is the lack of quality depth in the starting pitcher's market.
Depth is not an issue in the relief market, however.
Two of the best closers in baseball—Liam Hendriks and Brad Hand—are free agents in addition to a host of other quality arms. Teams seeking bullpen help are likely to be aggressive this week, with the New York Mets already landing former Minnesota Twins reliever Trevor May.
The San Francisco Giants are one such team looking to add relievers, and general manager Farhan Zaidi is considering a number of different options.
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Giants have an "overall focus" on landing left-handed relievers to combat the Los Angeles Dodgers' heavily-skewed lineup card.
That point could make save leaders Brad Hand a top target for San Francisco, though Morosi reported the Giants are also interested in Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks.
The 31-year-old Hendriks won the 2020 Mariano Rivera American League Reliever of the Year Award after posting a 1.78 ERA with 14 saves in 2020. Hendriks' 5.2 fWAR easily between 2019 and 2020 easily ranks first among relievers, per FanGraphs, as the right-hander has dominated with a three-pitch arsenal featuring a plus fastball and wipeout breaking stuff.
San Francisco's bullpen ranked 25th in fWAR last season, per FanGraphs, and the Giants had a brutal time finding a true closer at the end of games. Someone like Hand or Hendriks would provide a legitimate stopper capable of taking the ball and pitching effectively under heavy stress.
Morosi also reported the Giants could be in on Archie Bradley, who was surprisingly non-tendered by the Cincinnati Reds after the team acquired him at last year's deadline.
Twins Interested in Joakim Soria
Hendriks is not the only A's reliever generating buzz.
Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News reported the Minnesota Twins are interested in right-handed veteran Joakim Soria, who had a 2.82 ERA in 22.1 innings with Oakland this past season.
Minnesota has had some success with veteran relievers in the past, with Sergio Romo providing quality innings for a year-plus. As Wolfson reported, the Twins will cast a "wide net" in terms of the relief market.
It only makes sense for general manager Derek Falvey to consider all options. The Twins declined their club option on Romo, and May is now a Met. Tyler Clippard is also a free agent.
Soria might best be suited to fill Clippard's role as the setup man, having pitched in that position for the majority of his career. Minnesota could also plug him in the middle innings if it retains Clippard.
Regardless, the 36-year-old Soria would be a good add. What he lacks in velocity, Soria makes up for with craftiness and a hard-biting slider that he can throw to right- and left-handed hitters.
The Twins are in need of assets as they look to stay atop the American League Central, and they might be able to nab Soria on a short-term deal.
