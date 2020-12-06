MLB Rumors: Latest Free Agent Buzz Entering Winter Meetings 2020

1 of 3

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

It was not long ago the Philadelphia Phillies were one of the top "buyers" of any club.

Former general manager Matt Klentak signed Bryce Harper and traded for J.T. Realmuto. Just one year later, the Phils landed one of the top prizes in starting pitcher Zack Wheeler.

But the addition of the three stars has not been able to make for an ineffective bullpen and shallow starting rotation. Philadelphia missed the playoffs in each of the last two years, and now appears ready to sell.

Buster Olney of ESPN reported the Phillies are open to trading Wheeler, who finished 2020 with a 2.92 ERA in 11 starts. Olney noted Philadelphia is "facing a financial crunch," which likely does not bode well for the team's chances to re-sign Realmuto.

The All-Star catcher is one of the top players on the market, and almost certain to command one of the biggest contracts in free agency. One might argue getting Wheeler's contract off the books would increase payroll flexibility for the Phils to try to re-sign Realmuto or replace Didi Gregorius at shortstop.

But the situation is slightly more complicated. For one, the Phillies have yet to hire a new general manager after Klentak stepped down earlier this year. The baseball operations department has no clear vision, which makes it tough to read into a path forward. Secondly, the Phillies reported late last month they lost over $145 million in 2020, per ESPN.

Lastly, while the Phillies might hope dealing Wheeler would free up payroll, they would likely have to kick in some money. Wheeler is owed close to $100 million over the next four years, per Spotrac, and it is especially unlikely any given team will take on the full amount of that contract given the nature of this offseason.

Philadelphia suddenly finds itself between a rock and a hard place as the Phillies consider cost-cutting measures and pursue a variety of solutions to the financial situation.