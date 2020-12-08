Ranking the Top 10 Players Eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 10

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL regular season is winding down, and teams with no hopes of a playoff appearance will be taking a hard look at the top draft-eligible players.

This year's draft class features top-tier talent at quarterback, but there are standout players at other positions as well. Collegiate production is important when evaluating an NFL draft prospect, but not as much as the tape they put together when on the field.

Positional value is also a factor, but some players are so good that they have to be considered a top-tier prospect regardless of position.

Let's take a look at the top 10 prospects for the 2021 NFL draft if the season ended right now.