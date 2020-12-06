Report: Rams, Chargers to Play in LA 'For the Foreseeable Future' Amid COVID-19

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers and Rams are expected to continue playing at SoFi Stadium "for the foreseeable future" as Los Angeles County continues to allow contact sports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the league is not expecting Los Angeles County to come down with a ruling that would ban contact sports, similar to what happened in Santa Clara County. The San Francisco 49ers were forced to move to Arizona for practices and home games amid the contact sports ban in their county.

Los Angeles has implemented stricter restrictions amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, which includes a ban on indoor dining and forces other businesses to temporarily shut their doors. The stay-at-home order does not include any prohibition that would affect the Chargers or Rams.

SoFi Stadium is set to host six games over the final five weeks of the regular season. If Los Angeles County implements restrictions similar to Santa Clara, the NFL would be forced to relocate the Rams and Chargers—likely to cities in Texas.

The NFL considered Texas locations, in addition to Arizona, when the 49ers were forced to relocate. Because of the league's preference for teams to play at NFL stadiums, it's likely Dallas and Houston would serve as potential hosts.