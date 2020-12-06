    NFL Rumors: Eagles HC Doug Pederson, Chargers HC Anthony Lynn on Hot Seat

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 6, 2020

    Philadelphia Eagles' head coach Doug Pederson during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    Rich Schultz/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Eagles' Doug Pederson and the Los Angeles Chargers' Anthony Lynn are among the head coaches on the hot seat heading into the final quarter of the 2020 season.

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported both Pederson and Lynn could find themselves on the chopping block if things go poorly with their teams the rest of the way.

    Pederson won Super Bowl LII and made the playoffs each of the last three seasons but has watched his team fall apart in 2020. Carson Wentz has gone from a seeming franchise face in the making to one of the worst quarterbacks in football under Pederson's stewardship. While management deserves a significant brunt of the blame for failing to build an offensive line and provide skill-position talent, Pederson has also failed to put Wentz in a position to succeed with play-calling.

    "I take pride in play-calling, and I look at everything. I got to take everything into consideration," Pederson told reporters this week. "If I feel like I get stuck or in a rut, I definitely would consider giving that up. So, it's definitely on the table. I wouldn't say that's off the table. But that's also part of sparking the offense and maybe seeing the offense through somebody else's eyes."

    Lynn posted winning seasons in his first two years with the Chargers but is 8-19 over the last two heading into Week 13. The Chargers have been competitive and appear to have found their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert, but they've also struggled in clutch situations. Six of their eight losses have been in one-score games.

    While that is typically a fluky year-over-year statistic, they lost nine times last season in similar situations. At some point, the focus has to shift on Lynn for those failures.

    The Chargers job would rank among the most attractive on the market, with Herbert and a strong complement of skill-position talent already in place. 

    The Eagles role would be far less attractive, given the team's commitment to Wentz and continued weaknesses elsewhere on the offense that won't be fixed overnight. 

