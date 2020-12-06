NFL Rumors: Eagles HC Doug Pederson, Chargers HC Anthony Lynn on Hot Seat

"I take pride in play-calling, and I look at everything. I got to take everything into consideration," Pederson told reporters this week. "If I feel like I get stuck or in a rut, I definitely would consider giving that up. So, it's definitely on the table. I wouldn't say that's off the table. But that's also part of sparking the offense and maybe seeing the offense through somebody else's eyes."

Lynn posted winning seasons in his first two years with the Chargers but is 8-19 over the last two heading into Week 13. The Chargers have been competitive and appear to have found their quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert, but they've also struggled in clutch situations. Six of their eight losses have been in one-score games.

While that is typically a fluky year-over-year statistic, they lost nine times last season in similar situations. At some point, the focus has to shift on Lynn for those failures.

The Chargers job would rank among the most attractive on the market, with Herbert and a strong complement of skill-position talent already in place.

The Eagles role would be far less attractive, given the team's commitment to Wentz and continued weaknesses elsewhere on the offense that won't be fixed overnight.