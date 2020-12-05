Titans' Isaiah Wilson Suspended for Violating Team Rules, Out vs. Browns

Titans' Isaiah Wilson Suspended for Violating Team Rules, Out vs. BrownsDecember 5, 2020
Mark Humphrey/Associated Press
Rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was suspended Saturday by the Tennessee Titans for violating team rules, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
As a result, Wilson will not be active for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.
Wilson, a Georgia product who was the 29th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has appeared in only one game and twice spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
