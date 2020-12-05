    Titans' Isaiah Wilson Suspended for Violating Team Rules, Out vs. Browns

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson waits for his turn to run a drill during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
    Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

    Rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was suspended Saturday by the Tennessee Titans for violating team rules, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    As a result, Wilson will not be active for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

    Wilson, a Georgia product who was the 29th pick in the 2020 NFL draft, has appeared in only one game and twice spent time on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

