Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections
With no Thursday night game in Week 13, fantasy managers head into Sunday with a full range of options. Well, the range is almost full. Fantasy standouts like Josh Jacobs and Kenny Golladay have been ruled out, while the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on bye.
Still, managers won't have to worry about playing catch-up after whiffing on a midweek play or overcoming a premier performance by the opposition. With 14 games left on the slate, it'll be all about making the right lineup decisions.
We're here to help sort out the flex spot with rankings and statistical projections at running back, wide receiver and tight end. We'll also dive into some potential sleepers who may still be available late in the week on the waiver wire.
All rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Running Back
1. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings: 5 receptions, 165 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
2. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers: 8 receptions, 130 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans: 2 receptions, 180 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
4. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns: 3 receptions, 165 scrimmage yards, 2 TDs
5. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars: 5 receptions, 160 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers: 5 receptions, 155 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
7. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team: 4 receptions, 150 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
8. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles: 5 receptions, 135 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
9. Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks: 3 receptions, 120 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
10. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints: 3 receptions, 85 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
11. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears: 3 receptions, 80 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
12. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns: 4 receptions, 65 scrimmage yards, 1 TD
13. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs: 4 receptions, 120 scrimmage yards
14. Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts: 6 receptions, 90 scrimmage yards
15. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys: 5 receptions, 100 scrimmage yards
Devontae Booker, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders held out hope, but running back Josh Jacobs is officially out, along with safety Johnathan Abram.
"I was optimistic that they would both play in New York, or New Jersey, but I was wrong," head coach Jon Gruden said Friday, per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.
With Jacobs out, running back Devontae Booker should become a fairly solid play. When Booker has seen a sizeable workload, he's yielded good production. He has had seven or more carries three different times this season and has amassed at least 60 rushing yards in each of those games.
The Jets don't make for a can't-miss matchup, but they have surrendered the joint-15th-most fantasy points to opposing backs this season. If Booker can top double-digit carries, he should have a top-20 outing.
Booker is rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo leagues and 20 percent of ESPN leagues.
Projection: 80 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards
Wide Receiver
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers: 9 receptions, 160 yards, 1 TD
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions, 170 yards, 1 TD
3. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: 7 receptions, 160 yards, 1 TD
4. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings: 8 receptions, 150 yards, 1 TD
5. A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans: 7 receptions, 140 yards, 1 TD
6. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: 6 receptions, 130 yards, 1 TD
7. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons: 7 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD
8. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills: 6 receptions, 125 yards, 1 TD
9. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears: 7 receptions, 115 yards, 1 TD
10. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings: 5 receptions, 135 yards, 1 TD
11. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD
12. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
13. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 6 receptions, 120 yards, 1 TD
14. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks: 7 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD
15. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: 6 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
16. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins: 6 receptions, 100 yards, 1 TD
17. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints: 7 receptions, 90 yards, 1 TD
18. Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans: 5 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD
19. Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 receptions, 95 yards, 1 TD
20. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns: 7 receptions, 125 yards
21. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys: 6 receptions, 120 yards
22. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers: 6 receptions, 115 yards
23. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 receptions, 100 yards
24. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts: 6 receptions, 90 yards
25. Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans: 5 receptions, 90 yards
Waiver-Wire Target: Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets
It hard to trust any member of the Jets in fantasy. It really is. However, wide receiver Breshad Perriman has emerged as a reliable option and the Jets' best deep threat in recent weeks. Over his last three games, he has caught 11 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
"Guys don't realize how fast he is until he's on them and goes by them," Jets coach Adam Gase said, per Jack Bell of the team's official website.
Perriman has an average matchup this week against the Raiders, who have allowed the 13th-most fantasy points to opposing receivers this season.
If Perriman is able to haul in a touchdown pass, his value could rocket into the top 20, but he has a solid floor in PPR formats even if he doesn't. He's rostered in 18 percent of Yahoo leagues and 15 percent of ESPN leagues.
Projection: 5 receptions, 85 receiving yards
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs: 7 receptions, 110 yards, 1 TD
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders: 6 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions: 5 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD
4. Evan Engram, New York Giants: 5 receptions, 70 yards, 1 TD
5. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers: 5 receptions, 80 yards
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos: 6 receptions, 65 yards
7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles: 5 receptions, 70 yards
8. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers: 5 receptions, 65 yards
9. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers: 5 receptions, 60 yards
10. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons: 4 receptions, 55 yards
Waiver-Wire Target: Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys
If you're scrambling to find a tight end this late in the week, options are limited. However, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz does provide a reasonable amount of upside and is relatively available. He's currently rostered in 20 percent of Yahoo leagues and 32 percent of ESPN leagues.
While Schultz isn't a yardage machine—he's topped the 50-yard mark just once in his last seven games—he does get a decent target share and some PPR upside. He has been targeted 26 times and has 19 receptions in his last four games.
While the matchup against the Baltimore Ravens isn't stellar, it's not awful either, as Baltimore is 15th in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends this season. Schultz should fall just outside the top 10 among tight ends this week.
Projection: 4 receptions, 52 receiving yards
*Fantasy points allowed and Yahoo, ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.