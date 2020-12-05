Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the WebDecember 5, 2020
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web
As we head into the 13th weekend of the 2020 NFL season, many fantasy managers are facing a win-or-go-home scenario. If the playoffs haven't already arrived—they have in some larger leagues—then they're on the near horizon, and these last few matchups could be critical.
It's as important as it's ever been to make the right lineup decisions, and there's nothing wrong with getting a little help to do so. Knowledge, as they say, is power.
To help with some of the tougher lineup decisions for Week 13, we've decided to examine some fringe starters. We'll look specifically at those ranked outside the top 10 at each position—top 20 for wide receivers—according to FantasyPros' expert consensus rankings.
We'll try determining who to play or sit based on factors like past production, projected role and matchup. We'll also identify some of the best and worst plays of the week by checking in on the opinions of some of the web's top fantasy experts.
All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start 'Em
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders
Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
Jonnu Smith, TE, Tennessee Titans
Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
Benny Snell Jr., RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks
Amari Cooper, WR, Baltimore Ravens
Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Jordan Reed, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team
Start 'Em: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Over the past three weeks, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has passed for more than 900 yards with eight touchdowns and just one interception. With an enticing matchup this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cousins should once again have a strong outing.
Jacksonville has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.
One potential concern is that the Vikings will lean too heavily on running back Dalvin Cook for Cousins to be an effective fantasy starter. According to Kyle Soppe of ESPN, however, there's too much upside in this matchup to pass.
"His volume is a concern if Dalvin Cook gets rolling and the Vikes control this game, but the emergence of Justin Jefferson makes this an efficient passing game with more upside than is widely thought," Soppe wrote.
While Cook may indeed carry Minnesota's offense, managers should expect 200-plus passing yards and multiple touchdowns as Cousins' floor in Week 13.
Sit 'Em: Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills rookie running back Zack Moss compiled three touchdowns between Weeks 8 and 9, but he's been underwhelming in his last couple of games—he has three receptions and 85 scrimmage yards in that span.
According to Eddie Brown of the San Diego Union-Tribune, now is not the week to bet on a bounce-back performance.
"I'm fading Devin Singletary (BUF) and rookie Zack Moss (BUF) against a good run defense," Brown wrote.
The San Francisco 49ers have indeed been stout against the run for most of this season. They currently rank 10th in rushing yards allowed and eighth in yards per carry allowed, 4.0.
San Francisco has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing ball-carriers in 2020.
If you have no choice but to start Moss this week, you can always hope that he finds the end zone, but his floor on the road against the 49ers is not a good one.
Start 'Em: Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been relatively average in fantasy since Nick Chubb returned to the lineup. Should managers worry about him even with a favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans?
According to Kelly Magrann of DraftKings Nation, no.
"Even given his recent struggles, Hunt still has the talent and the workload to produce valuable fantasy numbers on any given week," Magrann wrote. "He can remain in lineups as a low end RB1/high end RB2 with a favorable matchup in Week 13."
There is legitimate PPR upside with Hunt, as the Titans rank 28th against the pass. If he can grab a handful of passes from Baker Mayfield, he could have one of his better fantasy outings of 2020. Hunt was targeted twice in Week 12 and averaged more than two receptions in his first nine games of the season.
PPR value aside, the floor for Hunt should be relatively high this week. The Titans have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season. Unless Chubb somehow logs every single carry. Hunt should be just fine.