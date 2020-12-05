Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 13: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

0 of 4

Jim Mone/Associated Press

As we head into the 13th weekend of the 2020 NFL season, many fantasy managers are facing a win-or-go-home scenario. If the playoffs haven't already arrived—they have in some larger leagues—then they're on the near horizon, and these last few matchups could be critical.

It's as important as it's ever been to make the right lineup decisions, and there's nothing wrong with getting a little help to do so. Knowledge, as they say, is power.

To help with some of the tougher lineup decisions for Week 13, we've decided to examine some fringe starters. We'll look specifically at those ranked outside the top 10 at each position—top 20 for wide receivers—according to FantasyPros' expert consensus rankings.

We'll try determining who to play or sit based on factors like past production, projected role and matchup. We'll also identify some of the best and worst plays of the week by checking in on the opinions of some of the web's top fantasy experts.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.