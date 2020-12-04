Josh Jacobs, Allen Robinson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 13

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The fantasy playoffs are upon us in some leagues and just around the corner in others. That makes optimizing your lineup hugely important, and it's hard to do so without having an updated idea of the injury forecast.

So, let's take a look at what fantasy players are contending with in Week 13:

Losing a star like Jacobs is a major bummer. He's a true RB1 when he's healthy and will be difficult to replace. Devontae Booker is a nice pickup as a handcuff, however.

There is a lot of uncertainty around a lot of potential starters this week. It's probably best to avoid Zach Ertz altogether, with Dallas Goedert available for the Eagles and arguably the better player at this point in their respective careers.

Thomas, Kamara, Jones, Brown, Hunt and Robinson are all must starts if healthy, however.

If Kamara can't go, fantasy players better have Latavius Murray locked and loaded as his handcuff after his 19-carry, 124-yard, two-touchdown performance vs. the Denver Broncos.

Likewise, fantasy players with Nick Chubb won't be sweating if Hunt is unable to play.

It's far harder to replace star receivers with handcuffs on their own team. In those scenarios, your depth is going to be tested. If you've been using waivers each week, you should be fine. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.