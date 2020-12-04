    Josh Jacobs, Allen Robinson, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 13

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2020

    Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stopped by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) denying a first down during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    The fantasy playoffs are upon us in some leagues and just around the corner in others. That makes optimizing your lineup hugely important, and it's hard to do so without having an updated idea of the injury forecast. 

    So, let's take a look at what fantasy players are contending with in Week 13:

       

    Losing a star like Jacobs is a major bummer. He's a true RB1 when he's healthy and will be difficult to replace. Devontae Booker is a nice pickup as a handcuff, however.

    There is a lot of uncertainty around a lot of potential starters this week. It's probably best to avoid Zach Ertz altogether, with Dallas Goedert available for the Eagles and arguably the better player at this point in their respective careers. 

    Thomas, Kamara, Jones, Brown, Hunt and Robinson are all must starts if healthy, however. 

    If Kamara can't go, fantasy players better have Latavius Murray locked and loaded as his handcuff after his 19-carry, 124-yard, two-touchdown performance vs. the Denver Broncos. 

    Likewise, fantasy players with Nick Chubb won't be sweating if Hunt is unable to play.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    It's far harder to replace star receivers with handcuffs on their own team. In those scenarios, your depth is going to be tested. If you've been using waivers each week, you should be fine. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

    Related

      Latest Scouting Notebook 📝

      Rumblings from Matt Miller on the NFL draft's top 10 and more

      Latest Scouting Notebook 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Latest Scouting Notebook 📝

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading First-Year Head Coaches So Far

      Which of the five newcomers scored the best rating?

      Grading First-Year Head Coaches So Far
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Grading First-Year Head Coaches So Far

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Sends Updated COVID-19 Protocols to All Teams Amid Outbreak

      NFL Sends Updated COVID-19 Protocols to All Teams Amid Outbreak
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Sends Updated COVID-19 Protocols to All Teams Amid Outbreak

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks ✅

      Plenty of playoff implications with these weekend matchups

      B/R's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks ✅
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R's Expert Week 13 NFL Picks ✅

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report