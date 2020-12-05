NFL Playoff Picture Week 13: Updated AFC, NFC Wildcard Scenarios and Predictions

3 of 3

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Two current wild-card clubs enjoy two-game advantages in the wins and losses columns over the No. 8 seed in their respective conferences: the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

Barring a complete collapse, both should make the big dance, though if you wanted to separate them, it's a bit easier buying the Browns (winners of three straight) than the Rams (losers of three of their last six).

Those are the easy calls. Now, let's trust our crystal ball to sort out the rest.

As things stand, the other four wild-card berths belong to the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals. Of those four, the Bucs have the softest landing with the fifth-easiest remaining schedule, per Tankathon. After recharging with a Week 13 bye, Tampa closes with games against the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons (twice).

As long as Tom Brady stays upright, Tampa should be good to go.

In the AFC, the Dolphins feel more vulnerable than the Colts. Miami, which hasn't settled its quarterback position because of Tua Tagovailoa's thumb injury, finishes its campaign with a four-game stretch against the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills. Indy, which activated interior defensive anchor DeForest Buckner on Friday, gets the Houston Texans twice and the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17.

Absent a disaster, the Colts should be headed to the playoffs. As for the Dolphins, their playoff hopes might hinge on a Week 16 trip to Las Vegas, as the Raiders have just one fewer victory. But Miami has enough to survive and advance. Las Vegas, which has dropped two in a row, will be without leading rusher Josh Jacobs and safety Johnathan Abram on Sunday.

Trust the Dolphins to collect a critical win in Week 16 and make the final 14-team field.

So, will chalk really prevail? Not so fast, my friend. The Cardinals, who are 1-3 since their Week 8 bye, are sliding at the wrong time, and every team left on their schedule is still fighting for the playoffs (yes, even the 4-7 New York Giants and 3-7-1 Philadelphia Eagles). If Arizona keeps stumbling, Minnesota has the firepower (and schedule) to take advantage.

The Cardinals could conceivably win just one of their five remaining games, while the Vikings might have three victories baked into the schedule (Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions).

With Kirk Cousins in a groove, Dalvin Cook fighting for the rushing crown and Justin Jefferson emerging alongside Adam Thielen, Minnesota's offensive arsenal will be the reason it's participating in a wild-card contest while Arizona is forced to watch from home.