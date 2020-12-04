    Report: Chargers, Rams Could Be Forced to Play Outside California Amid COVID-19

    Tim Daniels
December 4, 2020

    The Exterior of SoFi Stadium is shown before the Los Angeles Rams play the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams are reportedly preparing plans for practicing and playing home games outside of California after the state's Santa Clara County informed the San Francisco 49ers they couldn't operate in the state amid rising COVID-19 concerns.

    Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported Friday the NFL has "had communications" with both the Chargers and Rams, who play in Los Angeles County, about a possible rapid relocation. The Niners have moved to Arizona and will host the Buffalo Bills at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium on Monday night.

    A source provided further details to Robinson about the evolving situation:

    "[NFL] operations may not be able to continue [in California] soon and considering where we're at in the schedule, dramatic changes like the 49ers' relocation of operations could encompass the remainder of the season. That could be the case for all of the teams [in California]. The situation is being monitored and how it will impact the rest of the season is a little fluid right now. But the best thing everyone can do is just prepare for any eventuality."

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

