Daily Fantasy Football Week 13: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Daily Fantasy Football Week 13: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuelDecember 4, 2020
There is no need to overthink the top of your daily fantasy football lineups for Week 13.
Dalvin Cook and Davante Adams have been studs for a majority of the 2020 NFL season and they both face favorable matchups Sunday.
Tight end also seems have a clear-cut top player, as Darren Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders face off with the winless New York Jets.
Quarterback may be the most difficult position to find a No. 1 play since there are three games Monday and Tuesday and two teams are on late byes.
Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have the best matchups of the top signal-callers against NFC East foes, while Justin Herbert may be a decent play versus the New England Patriots.
Rodgers and Adams could be part of the most coveted lineup stack since they face the Philadelphia Eagles, but there is another contender for the No. 1 seed in the NFC that could produce better results Sunday.
Top Plays
Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $8,500)
Rodgers and Adams must have been smiling from home when they saw Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf carve up the Philadelphia secondary on Monday night.
The Eagles allowed more than 300 total yards to each of their past three opponents, and Rodgers has taken advantage of the league's weaker teams in the past few weeks. He threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns in his Sunday night win over the Chicago Bears and torched the Jacksonville Jaguars for 325 yards and a pair of scores.
He could be forced to throw more in Week 13 since the Eagles front seven could limit the production of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Seattle ran for 76 yards Monday night.
In his five games at Lambeau Field, Rodgers has averaged 278.8 yards, threw for 15 scores and was intercepted once.
He may not finish with the highest yardage total, but he is considered the top quarterback because of the scoring success achieved on home soil in 2020.
Running Back: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota (DK: $9,500; FD: $10,500)
With the way Cook and Derrick Henry have been running lately, it would not be a terrible move to start both and fill out the rest of your lineup with value plays.
Cook has a chance to outgain Henry on Sunday because of his matchup with the Jaguars, who conceded 207 ground yards to the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.
Three of Cook's five 100-yard rushing performances and two of his four multi-score games occurred inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota may have to call on Cook late into the game if it struggles to put away a Jacksonville side that played three one-score games in the past four weeks.
If he adds in a few catches as well, Cook could be one of Sunday's top point-earners. He has been targeted four times in each of the past two contests.
Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Green Bay (DK: $9,000; FD: $9,500)
If Metcalf can go for 177 yards in a matchup with Darius Slay, Adams has the potential to match, or eclipse, that total against the Philadelphia defensive back.
Adams has more familiarity with Slay than Metcalf does from the corner's time in the NFC North with the Detroit Lions. In 2019, Adams wracked up 233 receiving yards on 16 catches in two meetings with the Lions. Slay was on the field for both matchups.
Even if he does not reach the 100-yard mark, Adams should find the end zone. He carries a six-game scoring streak into Week 13. If he takes advantage of his matchup and scores again, he could produce enough to be the No. 1 wide receiver and part of a successful lineup stack.
Tight End: Darren Waller, Las Vegas (DK: $6,100; FD: $7,000)
Starting at least one player against the Jets defense always feels like a good strategy.
Waller is the Raiders star you should use Sunday since the Jets are tied with the Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers for the most touchdowns conceded to tight ends with nine.
The Las Vegas tight end has been targeted at least five times in all but one game, and he is due for a big performance on the road.
Waller has not reached the 50-yard mark on his travels, but Sunday feels like the perfect spot to change that. Las Vegas needs a bounce-back performance after its blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and the Jets are awful defending against tight ends.
Stack New Orleans Players Against Atlanta
In Week 11, the New Orleans Saints produced 376 total yards in a 24-9 victory over the Falcons.
One hundred sixty-six of those yards were gained on the ground, with Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara leading the charge.
Hill has been more productive on the ground, as he has a pair of rushing touchdowns in each of the past two games. He does not have a passing touchdown in his two appearances as the starting quarterback.
The wise stacking play would be to use Hill and Kamara together. Kamara scored in three of his team's four divisional games and had 84 total yards in his visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2019. If Hill attempts to air the ball out more, Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders are the best choices to include in the stack.
Thomas and Sanders combined for 13 receptions on 17 targets and 170 receiving yards in the Week 11 win over Atlanta.
The only other option worth considering is Latavius Murray, who ran for 124 yards and pair of scores against the Denver Broncos. Murray would be a cheaper alternative to Kamara and has more than 10 carries in three of the past four contests.
Consider Allen Robinson as Your No. 1 Wide Receiver
Even though Allen Robinson has one of the least enviable quarterback situations in the NFL, he still demands a starting spot.
In the past three games, the Bears wide receiver has been targeted at least nine times by Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky, who threw to him 13 times in Week 12.
Robinson earned his first multi-score game of 2020 against Green Bay and has a strong track record against the Detroit Lions. In Week 1, he earned 74 yards off five catches, and in 2019, he had back-to-back 86-yard outings against his NFC North foe.
If Trubisky goes to the air Sunday, Robinson will get a high volume of targets. His totals could be much higher than Week 12's after Detroit's awful performance against the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day.
Detroit conceded 307 passing yards in Matt Patricia's final game as head coach, and it allowed more than 300 passing yards three times since Week 7.
Robinson could be the best counter to Adams as the No. 1 wide receiver because of his high target rate and matchup.
