Daily Fantasy Football Week 13: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

1 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (DraftKings: $6,800; FanDuel: $8,500)

Rodgers and Adams must have been smiling from home when they saw Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf carve up the Philadelphia secondary on Monday night.

The Eagles allowed more than 300 total yards to each of their past three opponents, and Rodgers has taken advantage of the league's weaker teams in the past few weeks. He threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns in his Sunday night win over the Chicago Bears and torched the Jacksonville Jaguars for 325 yards and a pair of scores.

He could be forced to throw more in Week 13 since the Eagles front seven could limit the production of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. Seattle ran for 76 yards Monday night.

In his five games at Lambeau Field, Rodgers has averaged 278.8 yards, threw for 15 scores and was intercepted once.

He may not finish with the highest yardage total, but he is considered the top quarterback because of the scoring success achieved on home soil in 2020.

Running Back: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota (DK: $9,500; FD: $10,500)

With the way Cook and Derrick Henry have been running lately, it would not be a terrible move to start both and fill out the rest of your lineup with value plays.

Cook has a chance to outgain Henry on Sunday because of his matchup with the Jaguars, who conceded 207 ground yards to the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

Three of Cook's five 100-yard rushing performances and two of his four multi-score games occurred inside U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota may have to call on Cook late into the game if it struggles to put away a Jacksonville side that played three one-score games in the past four weeks.

If he adds in a few catches as well, Cook could be one of Sunday's top point-earners. He has been targeted four times in each of the past two contests.

Wide Receiver: Davante Adams, Green Bay (DK: $9,000; FD: $9,500)

If Metcalf can go for 177 yards in a matchup with Darius Slay, Adams has the potential to match, or eclipse, that total against the Philadelphia defensive back.

Adams has more familiarity with Slay than Metcalf does from the corner's time in the NFC North with the Detroit Lions. In 2019, Adams wracked up 233 receiving yards on 16 catches in two meetings with the Lions. Slay was on the field for both matchups.

Even if he does not reach the 100-yard mark, Adams should find the end zone. He carries a six-game scoring streak into Week 13. If he takes advantage of his matchup and scores again, he could produce enough to be the No. 1 wide receiver and part of a successful lineup stack.

Tight End: Darren Waller, Las Vegas (DK: $6,100; FD: $7,000)

Starting at least one player against the Jets defense always feels like a good strategy.

Waller is the Raiders star you should use Sunday since the Jets are tied with the Jaguars and the Los Angeles Chargers for the most touchdowns conceded to tight ends with nine.

The Las Vegas tight end has been targeted at least five times in all but one game, and he is due for a big performance on the road.

Waller has not reached the 50-yard mark on his travels, but Sunday feels like the perfect spot to change that. Las Vegas needs a bounce-back performance after its blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons, and the Jets are awful defending against tight ends.