Fantasy Football Week 13: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Miami Dolphins

DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000

This pick hinges entirely on the Miami Dolphins naming Ryan Fitzpatrick the starter for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa doesn't offer quite as much value—Fitzpatrick has much better command of the offense at this point—and he could return from his thumb injury.

According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will decide on a starter on Sunday.

If Fitzpatrick gets the start, though, he should be a tremendous fantasy value. The Bengals have given up the 14th-most points to opposing quarterbacks this season and have surrendered 22 touchdown passes. Given Miami's lackluster rushing attack (30th in yards), the Dolphins could lean more heavily on its quarterback than most teams have against Cincinnati.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300

Is it difficult to trust Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in fantasy? Given Cleveland's desire to lean on the run, it certainly is. However, Mayfield hasn't thrown an interception in the last month and has a juicy matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Tennessee ranks 17th against the run and 28th against the pass, meaning the Browns should look to utilize Mayfield and the passing game a bit more in this matchup. Mayfield's rekindled chemistry with Jarvis Landry could also be a factor in this game.

The Titans have surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. If Mayfield can continue playing efficiently, he should be a solid DFS sleeper in Week 13.

Philip Rivers, QB, Indianapolis Colts

DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers hasn't exactly been a consistent fantasy star in 2020, but he's been serviceable more often than not. He has 583 passing yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions over his last two games and an enticing matchup with the Houston Texans upcoming.

The Texans rank 23rd against the pass and have surrendered the 12th-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.

Potentially bumping Rivers' value is the fact the Texans seem to have finally found a formula on offense. They racked up 41 points against the Detroit Lions in Week 12, and this game could carry legitimate shootout potential.