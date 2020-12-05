Ranking the Best MLB Offseason Trades Since 2000

0 of 13

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The trade deadline is always most exciting, but MLB teams occasionally strike a massive deal in the quiet of the offseason.

Since 2000, several clubs have bolstered their rosters with a superstar or key piece for a championship run. For example, the 2007 Boston Red Sox added two critical contributors to a World Series-winning team in one offseason trade.

But not every franchise can win a title. Though that's always the goal, the Detroit Tigers—without a World Series championship since 1984—have twice picked up a superstar who later earned a Triple Crown or Cy Young Award.

This ranking considered both individual success and the impact a player had on team accomplishments.