Wayne Gretzky Signed, Game-Worn Rookie Jersey Sells for $478,800 at Auction

REED SAXON/Associated Press

A game-worn and autographed jersey from Wayne Gretzky's NHL rookie season with the Edmonton Oilers in 1979-80 sold for $478,800 at auction Monday from Sotheby's.

Per Sotheby's, the jersey returned two photo matches from the MeiGray Group that led to the determination that Gretzky wore the blue and orange jersey during his debut NHL campaign.

Gretzky's professional hockey career began in the World Hockey Association in 1978-79 with the Indianapolis Racers. After eight games, he was sold to the Oilers, who joined the NHL for the 1979-80 season.

As an NHL rookie, The Great One immediately showed off the skill level and production that would go on to make him the most accomplished player in NHL history.

In 79 games as a rookie, Gretzky registered 51 goals and 86 assists for 137 points, tying him with Marcel Dionne for the league lead in scoring. He also won the Hart Memorial Trophy as league MVP and was named the NHL's most gentlemanly player by virtue of winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

To this day, Gretzky's performance in 1979-80 remains the greatest showing by a rookie in NHL history, which is just one bullet point on a long list of accomplishments by The Great One.

Overall, the Canadian is a nine-time Hart Trophy winner, 10-time Art Ross Trophy winner as the NHL's leading scorer, four-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner as playoff MVP.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No player in NHL history has more goals (894), assists (1,963) or total points scored (2,857) than Gretzky. In fact, he has nearly 1,000 more career points than Jaromir Jagr in second place.

Given his status as the GOAT in the sport of hockey, any Gretzky memorabilia tends to be highly sought after, and an autographed jersey he wore during his NHL rookie season was no exception.