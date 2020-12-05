NFL Head Coaches Who Could Get the Ax Next After Lions' Firing of Matt Patricia

1 of 5

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

It's surprising the New York Jets haven't moved on from head coach Adam Gase yet.

After going just 23-25 in three seasons in Miami, Gase went 7-9 in 2019 before this year's disastrous results. The Jets are 0-11 and pacing for a winless season. To top it off, he's admitted he hasn't done a good enough job of developing potential franchise passer Sam Darnold.

"We need to do things well around him, but at the same time, it's on me to get him to play better than what he's played," Gase told reporters Thursday. "I haven't done a good enough job."

Over seven games this season, Darnold—the third overall pick in 2018—has completed just 58.7 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The AFC East is undergoing a changing of the guard with Tom Brady off to the NFC, but the Jets have remained in the cellar under Gase. As the head coach acknowledges he hasn't done enough with a top-three product under center, it sure feels like a case of when, not if, he's relieved of his duties.